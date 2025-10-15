‘Flying is my happy place,’ Prince of Wales reminisces with air force colleagues

The Prince of Wales said flying is his “happy place” when he reminisced with old air force colleagues about the “glory days” of serving with the RAF Search and Rescue Force.

William chatted about flying Sea King helicopters on rescue missions when he visited an RAF base with the Crown Prince of Jordan, and described how their sound still goes “straight to my heart”.

The Prince of Wales helps work on a main rotor head of a Chinook helicopter as he meets helicopter technicians (Andrew Matthews/PA)

When he met former colleagues and others in the mess at RAF Benson near Oxford, he was asked if he still spent any time in the cockpit, and the prince replied, “I do still fly, yeah – I keep my hours going.

“When you learn that skill set, you just don’t want it to go. I’ve definitely lost a lot of the skills I had, but I like to keep on top of my flying, keep doing it.

“And it’s my happy place, I love flying.”

William spoke with air force technicians about his love of flying (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The future King served a three-year tour with the Search and Rescue Force and, during his time based at RAF Valley in Anglesey, carried out 156 search and rescue operations resulting in 149 people being rescued, before he left the Armed Forces in 2013.

He later served as a helicopter pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance, flying missions for two years before stepping down in July 2017 to focus on his royal duties.

Prince William, pictured with the late Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, served a three-year tour with the Search and Rescue Force as a helicopter pilot (John Stillwell/PA)

The prince told the group: “I miss the Search and Rescue – glory days.

“I miss the Sea King flying around, because when I hear it, that noise, as it flies past. We had obviously the US state visit the other day seven aircraft flying over.

“Sea King comes in, I was like ‘there she is’ that noise went straight to my heart.”

RAF Benson is home to a number of squadrons including 28 (Army Cooperation) Squadron, a unit training aircrew to fly Chinook helicopters, and William and Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II helped the technicians with maintenance work.

The future monarchs helped tighten a nut on an oil reserve for a rotorhead – the large assembly a Chinook’s rotor blades are connected to on top of the aircraft – using a torque wrench.

After the wrench made a satisfying click, William joked: “You will check before it goes back (into service), I don’t want to be responsible.”

The Prince of Wales arrives for a visit to RAF Benson in Wallingford, Oxfordshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The two princes later had a private briefing about undisclosed matters.

Flight Lieutenant Steve Wilders, a Chinook instructor, served alongside the prince in search and rescue at RAF Valley and later once piloted a royal helicopter carrying William.

After speaking to William in the mess, he said: “It was really nice to hear that he has carried on flying – he’s still a pilot.

“He made it sound as though he still enjoys it and it’s a nice break from the everyday pressures I suppose, getting up and flying away from everything.”