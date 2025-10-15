Brazilian indigenous chief thanks Charles for shining light on deforestation

The King was thanked by a Brazilian indigenous chief for shining a light on the impact of deforestation in the Amazon during a gathering for his environmental charity.

Charles, 76, met Chief Raoni Metuktire as scientists and business and indigenous leaders joined a reception for the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance (CBA) at St James’s Palace in London on Wednesday evening.

The Kayapo ethnic leader, thought to be around 93 years old, said to the King in his native language via a translator that he had waited a long time to speak to him.

Chief Raoni Metuktire spoke to Charles (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Metuktire then put his hand on Charles and thanked him for helping indigenous people by shining a light on environmental issues impacting the Amazon, such as deforestation.

The King, who patted Metuktire on the shoulder in response, said: “We’re doing our best.”

The pair met in the 1980s and again in 2009.

Charles also spoke briefly to human rights campaigner and former actress Bianca Jagger before he was shown 16th and 17th century ornaments and 18th century books about the natural world.

The CBA was founded by the King as Prince of Wales in 2020 and promotes nature-based approaches to economic decision-making.