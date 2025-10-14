Tommy Robinson’s trial verdict delayed because he is going to Israel

Tommy Robinson faces a three-week wait to find out the verdict of his trial because of his upcoming trip to Israel.

Robinson, 42, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, denies failing to comply with counter-terrorism powers at the Channel Tunnel in Folkestone on July 28 last year, by refusing to give up the Pin for his phone.

He could be jailed for up to three months if he is found guilty.

Amichai Chikli, Israel’s minister for the diaspora and combating antisemitism, said he was “proud to host British patriot” Robinson following the terror attack at a Manchester synagogue.

He has lauded the far-right activist as a “courageous leader on the front line against radical Islam”.

But the invitation has been criticised by figures including former Tory cabinet minister Baroness Sayeeda Warsi.

Robinson will travel to Israel on Wednesday until October 25, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard.

He previously said he would visit Jerusalem, the West Bank, the site of the Nova Festival and other October 7 locations, the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre Yad Vashem, the Jabotinsky Institute and Christian holy sites.

“I will visit the Knesset and meet with leaders of the Israeli government, including Minister Amichai Chikli, Israel’s Diaspora Minister who invited me, as well as many others,” he said on X.

“I also hope to get into Gaza,” he added.

The prosecution and defence cases in his trial finished on Tuesday, but District Judge Sam Goozee has not yet made a decision on whether the activist is guilty or not guilty.

As the judge tried to set a date to hand down his verdict, Alisdair Williamson KC, defending, said Robinson would be out of the country for some time.

“He is a guest of the Israeli government in Israel tomorrow,” he told the court.

Judge Goozee told Robinson he would “accommodate” his “current travel arrangements” and adjourned his decision until November 4.

A man flies a Union flag outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Ben Whitley/PA)

Posting on X after the hearing ended, Robinson said: “Now that my trial is behind me, I will have my verdict handed down on November 4th in London.

“I’m leaving soon for a trip to Israel — a proud patriot coming tomorrow to stand with the Jewish state and deepen my understanding of the fight against jihad.”

He thanked tech tycoon Elon Musk for covering his legal costs, adding: “I go to Israel as a guest of government leaders — and as a proud friend of the Jewish people.”

Robinson last month organised a Unite the Kingdom rally in central London attended by between 110,000 and 150,000 people.

More than 150 reports of anti-Muslim hate were made to the Tell Mama charity monitoring the issue in the seven days following the rally.