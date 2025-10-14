Tommy Robinson’s trial delayed because he is going to Israel

Tommy Robinson faces a three-week wait to find out the verdict of his trial because he is going to Israel as a “guest of the government”.

Robinson, 42, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, denies failing to comply with counter-terrorism powers at the Channel Tunnel in Folkestone on July 28 last year, by refusing to give up the pin for his phone.

He could be jailed for up to three months if he is found guilty.

Robinson will travel to Israel on Wednesday until October 25, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard.

The prosecution and defence cases finished on Tuesday, but District Judge Sam Goozee has not yet made a decision on whether the activist is guilty or not guilty.

As the judge tried to set a date to hand down his verdict, Alisdair Williamson KC, defending, said Robinson would be out of the country for some time.

“He is a guest of the Israeli government in Israel tomorrow,” he told the court.

Judge Goozee told Robinson he would “accommodate” his “current travel arrangements” and adjourned his decision until November 4.

A man flies a Union flag outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Ben Whitley/PA)

Posting on X after the hearing ended, Robinson said: “Now that my trial is behind me, I will have my verdict handed down on November 4th in London .

“I’m leaving soon for a trip to Israel — a proud patriot coming tomorrow to stand with the Jewish state and deepen my understanding of the fight against jihad.”

He thanked tech tycoon Elon Musk for covering his legal costs, adding: “I go to Israel as a guest of government leaders — and as a proud friend of the Jewish people.”