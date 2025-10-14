Strike ballot called off after Wightlink ferry dispute resolved

A planned strike ballot among workers on the Wightlink ferry has been called off after a dispute was resolved.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) were due to vote on whether to take industrial action in a row over working practices.

Wightlink said it has withdrawn its original proposal and agreed to ongoing discussions with the RMT to find improvements for the “long-term sustainability” of the company.

Eddie Dempsey (Lucy North/PA)

Wightlink chief executive Katy Taylor said “We’re pleased that we have managed to reach this important step. We take our responsibility as a lifeline service seriously and we are doing everything we can to avoid industrial action as we know the impact it has on our customers.

“We will continue talks with the RMT and hope to agree a way forward for changes which are needed to further improve our services, increase flexibility and to add additional sailings.”

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said: “This is a successful outcome for RMT members at Wightlink who stood together and showed the company they would not accept threats to their jobs or safety.

“RMT is always prepared to engage in genuine talks about improvements, but we will never accept changes that put jobs or safety on the line.”