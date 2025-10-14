Small boat migrant who made threat to kill Farage on TikTok jailed

A migrant who came to the UK on a small boat has been jailed for five years for making a threat to kill Reform UK leader Nigel Farage in a TikTok video last year.

Afghan national Fayaz Khan, 26, made the threat to kill the politician last October 14 in a video on the social media platform that Mr Farage said was “pretty chilling”.

Khan was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday after being convicted following a trial last week.

He was also sentenced for entering the UK illegally having previously pleaded guilty to the offence.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage outside Southwark Crown Court during the trial (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Farage attended the sentencing hearing with security guards and sat in front of reporters.

Jurors were previously told that on October 12 last year, Mr Farage uploaded a video to YouTube titled “the journey of an illegal migrant” which highlighted Khan and referenced “young males of fighting age coming into our country about whom we know very little”.

Prosecutor Peter Ratliff said Khan responded with a video two days later which was played to the jury, in which Khan said: “Englishman Nigel, don’t talk shit about me.

“You not know me. I come to England because I want to marry with your sister. You not know me.

“Don’t talk about me more. Delete the video.

“I’m coming to England. I’m going to pop, pop, pop.”

Mr Ratliff told jurors that while Khan said “pop, pop, pop” he made “gun gestures with his hand”, as well as headbutting the camera during the video, and was pointing to an AK-47 tattoo on his face to “emphasise he wasn’t joking”.

Southwark Crown Court heard he gave British police the name Fayaz Khan and his age as 26, but Swedish authorities believe he is called Fayaz Husseini and is aged 31.

The court was told he gave a different name because he has “enemies he did not want to find him”.

Mr Ratliff said prosecutors believe it is “more likely he has given a false name because of his record in Sweden”.