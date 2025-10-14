Shaun Williamson pays tribute to EastEnders on-screen father Tony Caunter

Shaun Williamson has said Tony Caunter was “like a second father to me” as he paid tribute to his EastEnders on-screen parent following the actor’s death.

Caunter, who played Roy Evans in the soap, died at the age of 88, his family announced.

The actor played the character from 1994 to 2003, with the car dealer a love interest for the character of Pat Butcher, played by Pam St Clement, with the couple later marrying as part of the soap storyline.

Paying tribute to Caunter, St Clement said: “I am very saddened to hear of Tony’s passing. He was not only a lovely man, but a true gentleman to work with.”

In a post on Instagram, Williamson, who played Roy Evans’s son Barry Evans, said: “RIP Tony Caunter. He was like a second father to me and taught me so much about acting and life.

“A great actor and a great man. I will miss him so much.”

A statement from Caunter’s family to the PA news agency said: “It is with enormous sadness that we bring the curtain down on our wonderful and hugely loved father, Tony Caunter, who died peacefully yesterday evening, just eight days after his beloved wife of 63 years, Fran, also passed away.

“Dad was 88 years old.

“After a long and fulfilling life on and off screen and stage, Tony leaves a daughter and three sons, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

“He will be missed by all.”

The family added: “We would like to thank the NHS staff at Eastbourne District General Hospital for their incredible care during his final hours, and to everyone at Eastbourne Gardens nursing home for the care and compassion they have given dad over the past two months.”

They ended their statement saying they request privacy “at this extremely difficult time”.

During Caunter’s time playing Roy, one of the headline-making EastEnders storylines involved Pat’s affair with her ex, Frank Butcher, played by Mike Reid.

Caunter’s other acting roles included Pennies From Heaven, Tumbledown, and TV series Juliet Bravo.

He also appeared in the TV drama series Boon, which starred EastEnders’ Michael Elphick.

A statement from EastEnders, posted to Instagram, said: “It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Tony Caunter.

“Tony will forever be loved and respected by everyone at EastEnders for his warmth, kindness and humour as well as being greatly remembered by all those at home who instantly took Roy to their hearts.

“Roy will always be remembered for his great love of Pat, despite him famously declaring his distaste in her choice of earrings, which gave us all one of Walford’s greatest love affairs.

“Tony will never be forgotten by all those who worked alongside him for many years and everyone at EastEnders sends their love and condolences to Tony’s family and friends.”

In the comments of the Instagram post, Patsy Palmer, who played Bianca Jackson, said: “Beautiful memories of a beautiful man.

“So kind and funny in a time when my career was full of creativity and kindness and freedom. Godbless you.”

Dean Gaffney, who played Robbie Jackson, called him a “legend”.