Muslim Women’s Network says charity run could have been more inclusive

A Muslim women’s group said a charity run which excluded females aged over 12 could have been more inclusive and avoided “reinforcement of negative stereotypes”.

The event in London’s Victoria Park on Sunday was billed as an “inclusive 5km race” welcoming “runners and supporters of all ages and abilities”, but it was open only to “men, boys of all ages and girls under 12”.

Communities Secretary Steve Reed criticised the exclusion of women and older girls, saying he was “horrified” and “appalled”.

Organised by East London Mosque and the London Muslim Centre, the charity run was said to have attracted hundreds of runners and supporters at the weekend.

Communities Secretary Steve Reed said it was ‘absolutely unacceptable’ (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Reed described it as “absolutely unacceptable” for women to be “blocked” from participating and suggested the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) will determine whether any laws or regulations have been breached.

Certain exceptions under equality law can apply to charities and religious organisations, including potentially restricting events to one sex only.

The EHRC is understood to be looking into the matter following a report by The Mail On Sunday.

The Muslim Women’s Network UK said while single-sex charity runs can be legally permissible, organisers could have taken “practical steps” such as different starting times or separate groups “to accommodate women and girls without compromising religious beliefs”.

The network’s chief executive, Baroness Shaista Gohir, said: “Such adjustments would have been straightforward and would have demonstrated a commitment to inclusion while avoiding the reinforcement of negative stereotypes about Muslims.”

Mr Reed told LBC Radio on Tuesday: “We have an equalities watchdog, I’m sure that they will be aware of this case.

“It’s getting a lot of publicity, and quite rightly so, and they will determine whether there has been any breach of the law or regulations and then I’m sure sanctions will follow as appropriate.

“But speaking for myself, I was appalled.”

He added: “We do not want a situation in this country where men are allowed to do things that women are then barred from. We cannot tolerate that.”

Mayor of Tower Hamlets, Lutfur Rahman, is quoted on the run’s website congratulating those who participated (Aaron Chown/PA)

The annual event is described on the mosque website as having become a “highlight in the East London Muslim calendar, raising thousands of pounds for vital causes across the UK and abroad, from local youth projects, food banks and refugee support to international humanitarian relief”.

In response to criticism, the East London Mosque Trust said it has a “long-standing commitment to supporting women and girls” and encourages women to take part in various sporting activities.

It did not directly address why women and girls over 12 had been excluded from participating in Sunday’s event.

The mayor of Tower Hamlets, Lutfur Rahman, was quoted congratulating all those who took part, but the council said it has contacted the mosque to “seek urgent clarification” after “reports about age and gender restrictions”.

A council spokesperson said the event was independently organised and not council-run, adding: “We are firmly committed to ensuring leisure and sporting activities in Tower Hamlets are inclusive and accessible.”

This weekend’s event was the 12th annual Muslim Charity Run.

The Muslim Women’s Network said it was “concerned about the disproportionate media attention given to the event, which suggests that the reaction reflects a broader hostility towards Muslims rather than genuine concern for women’s equality”.

Baroness Gohir added: “The level of scrutiny in this case appears to have less to do with advancing equality for Muslim women and more to do with an opportunity to be negative about Muslims.

“If the concern for women’s rights were genuine, there would be equal focus on the widespread anti-Muslim abuse that Muslim women endure in today’s hostile environment.”

A spokesperson for the commission said: “The EHRC receives complaints each week about allegations of unlawful activity contrary to the Equality Act 2010.

“We consider each complaint carefully and take action where appropriate.”

The trust’s statement added: “Our goal remains the same: to nurture faith, wellbeing, and social good for everyone in our community.

“The Muslim Charity Run is one of many initiatives that promote health, wellbeing, and charitable giving across our community.

“ELM encourages women to take part in sporting activities.

“There are many Muslim women from our community who have taken part in sporting events including boat races, cycling, hiking and marathons as well as various sporting challenges to raise funds for charity.

“We remain committed to listening to the needs of our community and ensuring our programmes serve everyone.”