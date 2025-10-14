Ming Campbell was only Liberal who looked like he could run country – Tim Farron

Tributes have been paid to former Liberal Democrat leader Baron “Ming” Campbell of Pittenweem, as one of his successors said he was the only Liberal who looked like he could run the country.

Lord Campbell, who was best known by his nickname as a pronounced shortening of Menzies, died in late September aged 84.

Before serving as party leader, he had been a world-class sprinter, representing Great Britain at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 1964, and later a barrister of similar esteem in his native Scotland.

He was better known in his later years, however, as MP for North East Fife, which he represented for more than 27 years, and leading the Lib Dems for nearly 18 months after the resignation of Charles Kennedy in 2006.

Paddy Ashdown jogs along on the sponsored run ‘Democrats against Apartheid’ with Menzies Campbell in 1989 (PA)

MPs spoke warmly of Lord Campbell after Parliament reconvened after the party conference season recess, including former Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron, who was in charge of the party between 2015 and 2017.

Mr Farron said: “1987 was the first general election I was active in, and no offence to any Liberal MP at the time, there’s none of them here present, I was very impressed.

“Ming Campbell struck me as not being like other Liberal MPs. He looked like he could actually run the country, he had gravitas.”

Current Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said Lord Campbell was reluctant to talk about his athletics career.

He had set the 100m British record which earned him the nickname the “Flying Scotsman” and “Ming the Wing”.

“He was such a gentleman, so averse to boastfulness that it could be hard to get him to talk about them at all,” Sir Ed said.

“I remember when Wayne Rooney broke a metatarsal in his foot ahead of the 2006 World Cup. Ming had told us a story about how he had suffered an injury before the 1964 Olympic Games and how hard he had worked to overcome it.

“We were all begging him to go on the radio and tell that story and encourage Wayne Rooney. A rare chance for the Liberal Democrat leader to break into the biggest sports story of the day, but Ming wouldn’t do it.”

Sir Ed added: “That level of modesty is rare in anyone, especially in a politician.”

Lord Campbell was honoured by the Queen (PA)

MPs from across Parliament paid tribute to his work in Parliament campaigning against the Iraq War two decades ago.

The current longest-serving male MP, Conservative Sir Edward Leigh said: “That whole episode of the Iraq War was so difficult for us in this House, particularly those of us who broke with our party to oppose the Iraq War, and he gave us the leadership, and that rigour and he has been proved right on that.

“Of course there are no prizes for being proved right but history will prove him right.”

Sir Keir Starmer reminded the Commons that former Labour leader John Smith had tried to get Lord Campbell to join his party, not the Liberals.

He added: “Today we remember his commitment, to Scotland, in particular of course to Fife, championing its industries from fishing to, in his case, flying, as well as becoming chancellor of St Andrew’s University.”

He continued: “It was a full life, well lived, alongside Elspeth, his beloved wife of more than 50 years. We are all enriched by his sense of duty, and commitment to his country. He stands in the finest traditions of this House, and so, it is a privilege on behalf of these benches to pay tribute to the ‘Flying Scotsman’. May he rest in peace.”