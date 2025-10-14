Migrants will need A-level standard English to work in the UK under new rules

Migrants coming to the UK to work will need to learn English to an A-level standard under new rules set to be introduced.

Tougher requirements for speaking, listening, reading and writing will be needed for certain visas, as part of the Government’s immigration white paper measures announced in May.

The white paper seeks to tighten controls and cut migration to the UK.

Those applying for skilled worker, scale-up visa routes, and graduates under the high potential individual (HPI) visa will need to reach B2 level, instead of the current B1 standard.

Applicants will have to pass the Secure English Language Test at a Home Office-approved provider in person, with their results to be checked as part of the visa process.

The changes were laid in Parliament on Tuesday, and are expected to come into force on dates following November 4.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “This country has always welcomed those who come to this country and contribute.

“But it is unacceptable for migrants to come here without learning our language, unable to contribute to our national life.

“If you come to this country, you must learn our language and play your part.”

But the move has been criticised as pushing a false narrative that migrants in the UK largely lack basic English skills.

Dora-Olivia Vicol, chief executive of Work Rights Centre, said: “Increasing English language requirements from intermediate to upper intermediate won’t make any difference to integration – this is already happening.

“It will simply make migrants feel less welcome, and reinforce false stereotypes.

“The Government would be wiser to look to other parts of the white paper where it promised to explore making sponsored visas more flexible for the benefit of both employers and workers.”

Other measures introduced to Parliament on Tuesday include cutting the time period international students can stay in the UK to find a graduate job after their course has ended, from two years to 18 months.

This will take effect from January 2027.

Students will also have to meet higher financial requirements to be allowed to come to the UK, raised to £1,171 per month outside London (from £1,136) for up to nine months.

The HPI route open to graduates from the top 100 international universities will also be expanded as part of Government efforts to attract highly skilled people to the country.

The Global Talent Route was also expanded to include more prestigious prizes and more changes to the visa for technology, arts and academia fields will also be made next year.

Those entering on the HPI visa is expected to double from 2,000 to 4,000, while there will be a cap of 8,000 applications each year.

Under further white paper plans, the immigration skills charge for UK employers to pay when sponsoring foreign workers on specific visas has also been increased to £480 per person per year for small organisations or charities, and to £1,320 for medium and large organisations.

This is raised from £364 and £1,000 respectively.

The white paper is aimed at reducing numbers, clamping down on abuses of the system and ending a reliance on cheap foreign labour.

Home Office estimates indicate that changes from the plan could reduce the number of people coming to the UK by up to 100,000 per year, when looking at eight of its proposals including on study and work routes and a higher level of English language requirement.

Further English language requirements for other visa routes and family dependants are expected to be introduced in due course.

Meanwhile, the Home Office has also announced any nationals from Botswana will need a visa before travelling to the UK, including for short visits in response to a “high number” of people arriving as visitors since 2022 and then claiming asylum which is a “misuse of the UK’s immigration system”.

The move will come into force from 3pm on Tuesday.