Migrant who threatened to kill Nigel Farage gave police false name, court told

A small boat migrant who threatened to kill Reform UK leader Nigel Farage gave a false name to British authorities when he arrived in the country because of his criminal record in Sweden, a court heard.

Fayaz Khan made the threat between October 12 and 15 last year in a TikTok video – which Mr Farage described as “pretty chilling”.

Southwark Crown Court heard he gave British police the name Fayaz Khan and his age as 26, but Swedish authorities believe he is called Fayaz Husseini and is aged 31.

The court was told he gave a different name because he has “enemies he did not want to find him”.

Prosecutor Peter Ratliff said prosecutors believe it is “more likely he has given a false name because of his record in Sweden”.

The court heard Khan was one of 65 migrants on board a black rigid inflatable boat that had entered UK waters crossing the Channel from France.

Mr Ratliff said: “The defendant livestreamed the recording of his crossing which appears to have gathered a large online viewing.”

Khan is to be sentenced on Tuesday for making threats to kill, for which he was found guilty following a trial last week, and for entering the UK illegally.

Jurors had been told that Khan had a “very large presence online” with his videos on TikTok, under the username “madapasa” – which attracted hundreds of thousands of views.

His sentencing hearing heard he had told officers who had arrested him after he illegally entered the UK that “no-one had mentioned that method of travel is illegal”.

Mr Ratliff told the court Khan had said he would have voluntarily claimed asylum had he not been intercepted.

The prosecutor also said Khan shared his journey to the UK from Sweden on TikTok to “show the difficulty of the trip”.

His criminal history in Sweden was read to the court, including convictions for carrying a knife in a public place and threatening behaviour.

Mr Ratliff said records suggest Khan had been convicted of 17 offences on 12 separate occasions.

The prosecution said there were multiple low level offences, including some involving drugs.

He has also been convicted of using threatening behaviour towards a public servant, carrying a knife in a public place, vandalism, and a separate offence of using threatening behaviour.

Speaking about the threats made by Khan in a video, Mr Farage said: “Given his proximity to guns and love of guns, I was genuinely worried.”

The Reform UK leader added: “He says he’s coming to England and he’s going to shoot me.”

In a post on X following the verdict, Mr Farage said: “The illegal migrant who threatened to kill me has just been found guilty.

“How many more of these people are we letting into our country every single day?”