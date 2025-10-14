Gordon Ramsay Restaurants to dish up another London site

Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant group is set to open another London site next year with plans to create around 150 jobs as the chain’s expansion picks up pace.

The celebrity chef’s firm revealed it will launch a new Bread Street Kitchen in the first half of 2026 at the 22 Bishopsgate skyscraper in the City, where it already has the Lucky Cat eatery and Restaurant Gordon Ramsay High, plus a cookery school.

It said about 200 jobs have been created so far at the location, with another 150 set to be hired in 2026.

It comes amid a wave of expansion for the business over the past two years, with 20 sites opened between September 2023 and the end of 2024, including 11 in North America.

Latest accounts for London-headquartered Gordon Ramsay Restaurants showed underlying earnings lifted 45% to £12 million over the 15-month period to the end of December 2024, as sales jumped 40% to £134 million.

Andy Wenlock, chief executive at Gordon Ramsay Restaurants, said the earnings growth came despite “continuing pressure on costs and

people”.

He said: “This has given us confidence as we launch into a transformational phase for the group.

“As an ambitious business we will continue expanding our popular brands across the UK and globally, in particular via the franchise market in the USA for our quick service brands – Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, Street Pizza, and Street Burger.”

He added: “We are making a significant investment into 22 Bishopsgate and in the City of London, creating growth and jobs along the way.”

But he said the economic backdrop “features some uncertainty and challenge”.

The business currently has 34 restaurants in the UK and another 63 internationally.

It has also certified three of its sites as official wedding venues, including most recently its 22 Bishopsgate location.

In February, it completed a deal with existing backers, Lion Capital, to merge its UK and US businesses.

The business was launched in 1998 and now boasts eight Michelin stars across its sites worldwide, including the flagship venue Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, which has held three Michelin stars for over 20 years.