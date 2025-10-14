Fundamental review of policing at Northern Ireland’s airports recommended

A fundamental review of policing at Northern Ireland’s airports has been recommended.

A “lack of appropriate police-experienced leadership” was identified by Criminal Justice Inspection Northern Ireland at Belfast International Airport Constabulary (BIAC) during their first inspection of the organisation.

Inspectors also examined Belfast Harbour Police in the report which looked at day-to-day policing undertaken by both organisations, which are separately funded and operated from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Chief Inspector Jacqui Durkin, said both bodies should agree and sign a new memorandum of understanding with the PSNI within six months.

It was also recommended that a fundamental review of policing at Northern Ireland’s airports should be led by the PSNI in partnership with Belfast International Airport Constabulary and Belfast Harbour Police, who also look after Belfast City Airport, to be completed in the next 18 months.

Ms Durkin described Northern Ireland’s airports and harbours as key entry and exit points for people, as well as important for the economy, business and trade.

“Recent investment and ambitious expansion plans means effective policing at these critical locations needs to meet current and consider future needs,” she said.

“This is crucial to maintain national security, prevent and disrupt criminal activity and keep everyone safe who lives, works at or visits them.”

In terms of the BIAC, Ms Durkin said this was their first CJI inspection, and inspectors had been concerned by the lack of appropriate police-experienced leadership as well as gaps in existing accountability arrangements and consistency in operational delivery and outcomes.

She said they were also concerned by its existing rank structure.

BIAC works along with the PSNI, UK Border Force, Home Office and Revenue and Customs at its Aldergrove site.

“We have recommended that within the next six months Belfast International Airport Constabulary should develop a vision, strategy and policing plan to direct policing at the airport that addresses these issues and aligns with the current PSNI Policing Plan priorities,” Ms Durkin said.

“We have had positive discussions with senior management at Belfast International Airport about the inspection findings and inspection report publication and I acknowledge their commitment to secure policing improvements that are needed in the short and longer term.

“I also welcome the development of an action plan by Belfast International Airport to underpin the implementation of the accepted inspection recommendations.”

Meanwhile, inspectors found that Belfast Harbour Police benefited from police-experienced leadership, appropriate accountability and that robust governance arrangements were in operation.

“Belfast Harbour Police was a trusted partner of the PSNI where a mutually beneficial, professional relationship had developed and was maintained,” Ms Durkin said.

“Belfast Harbour Police officers also had access to appropriate information and continuous police training that ensured they had the knowledge and expertise to operate to national standards.

“While we welcome this positive relationship, inspectors have recommended the policing priorities of the Belfast Harbour Police should be more aligned with those set by the Northern Ireland Policing Board and the PSNI.”

Ms Durkin said that both police services should also begin discussions with the Public Prosecution Service for Northern Ireland to move to a digital case planning and submission process for criminal case files in keeping with the current digital justice strategy.

Additionally, she called for work be undertaken by the Department of Justice to prepare for legislative change within the next Northern Ireland Assembly mandate to extend the powers of both police services, when required, to operate beyond their respective jurisdictions.

“The current restrictions and geographical limitations imposed on Belfast Harbour Police and Belfast International Airport Constabulary present risks for officers and the public and inevitable consequences for the full and proper investigation of crime and the transportation of people under arrest to PSNI custody facilities. This needs to be addressed,” she added.

Belfast Harbour Police chief officer Michael Daly welcomed the report.

“While we take on board CJI’s recommendation that an overarching memorandum of understanding (MOU) should be agreed with the PSNI, to detail the roles and responsibilities of each police service, a number of existing MOUs are in place and we are clear that, where relevant to Belfast Harbour, our policing priorities are already closely aligned with those of the PSNI and national standards,” he said.

“As we implement our action plan to execute CJI’s recommendations, Belfast Harbour Police remains committed to working in partnership with all relevant bodies to continue to achieve the highest standards of policing for the benefit of everyone we serve.

“Our continued focus is on keeping the more than 20,000 people who work here safe and ensuring the security of the 760 businesses operating on Belfast Harbour Estate and the 24 million tonnes of trade that comes through the port each year.”

PSNI Chief Superintendent Mark Roberts said: “We have received the Criminal Justice Inspection report on ‘Airport and Harbour Policing in Northern Ireland’ and accept the small number of recommendations specific to the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

“Our harbours and designated airports are safe and vibrant communities which we police in partnership with the Belfast Harbour Police and Belfast International Airport Constabulary, and we look forward to using this opportunity to develop those relationships further over the coming months.”