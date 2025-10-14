Family welcome royal couple during ‘surreal’ visit to their farm

Catherine McKeever welcomed the Prince and Princess of Wales to their family farm in Co Armagh, describing it as “unbelievable, surreal, something I never imagined would happen here”.

Mrs McKeever and her husband Pat welcomed the royal couple to Long Meadow Farm outside Portadown on Tuesday, where they sampled the apple cider vinegar produced on site.

The McKeever family have been running the farm in Northern Ireland’s Orchard County since 1968. Mr and Mrs McKeever’s children are now the third generation to work in the business.

They have diversified at Long Meadow, which now produces craft ciders, apple juice and apple cider vinegars and welcomes tourists for tours and tastings.

William and Kate viewed the production facilities and drank apple juice pressed just seconds earlier.

The Princess of Wales with Peter McKeever during a visit to Long Meadow Cider (Chris Jackson/PA)

Mr and Mrs McKeever’s son Peter said: “The juice was freshly pressed, no added water, no added sugar. They got it in its raw, pure state and they absolutely loved it.”

He said he had discussed cider with the couple, adding: “William didn’t say what he liked as a favourite, but he said he likes a dry cider.”

An apple-picking excursion followed, with the royal couple helping to gather some of the Bramleys.

Pat McKeever said they were very interested in the different varieties and discussed the apple trees they have at home.

The final stop was for a royal bake-off, when William and Kate tried their hands at making the McKeevers’ favourite potato apple bread.

Asked what it was like to teach the future king and queen the recipe, which has been handed down through her family, Mrs McKeever said it was “just absolutely unbelievable.

“It was just as if they were an ordinary couple coming in to see how to make bread.”