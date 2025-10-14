Death of women and children in childbirth ‘normalised’, Streeting says

The deaths of women and babies during childbirth have been “normalised”, the Health Secretary said.

Wes Streeting told a debate on baby loss in the House of Commons that the level of deaths in England would not be acceptable in other countries.

The debate came as a national investigation is underway into maternity care in England with Baroness Amos, who is chairing the “rapid” inquiry, due to report back in December.

During the debate, MPs spoke of their own and constituents’ experiences of baby loss, as well as the racism many have experienced.

Mr Streeting said: “Taking a step back and looking at the overall picture, we’ve had the normalisation of deaths of women and babies.

“We have levels of loss and death in this country which are simply not tolerated in others. We have a shocking culture of cover-up and backside covering.”

Maternity failings at trusts, including Nottingham, were also mentioned during the debate.

Mr Streeting said: “I go back to Nottingham regularly, and honestly dread the prospect of going to another meeting with another family arriving on my right-hand side, at that end of the table with another story to tell, but one that has happened on my watch.”

He added he had been told about blatant racism faced by mothers in hospitals.

“I’ve heard time and time again, direct first-hand experiences of overt racism,” Mr Streeting said.

“Of black women told that it was assumed that they would be ‘a strong black woman’, so wouldn’t need so much pain relief.

“We’ve had examples of Asian mothers being described as divas.”

Mother and baby researchers at Oxford University have said maternal mortality rates among black women were almost three times higher compared to white women, while Asian women were twice as likely to die.

There has also been an increase in the mortality rate among white women in recent years.

Between 2009 and 2022, maternal mortality increased by 27%.

The investigation by Lady Amos will consist of two parts.

The first will look at the 10 most concerning maternity and neonatal units. The second will undertake a system-wide look at maternity and neonatal care, bringing together lessons from past inquiries.

Labour MP for Sheffield Hallam Olivia Blake said she wanted to see lessons learned from the national inquiry into maternity failings.

Ms Blake said: “Time and time again, investigations into maternity and neonatal care have often revealed the same issues, poor communication, missed warning signs and families left to fight for answers.

“National standards of care are not being followed, and too often, bereaved parents are left wondering whether lessons will ever truly be learned.

“That is why the forthcoming national investigation into maternity and neonatal services is so important. It must drive lasting change.”