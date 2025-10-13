Tommy Robinson to go on trial charged with failing to provide Pin to phone

Political activist Tommy Robinson is to appear in court after he was charged with failing to provide police with the Pin to his mobile phone.

The 42-year-old, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is to attend the trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

He was charged after an incident at the Channel Tunnel in Folkestone on July 28 2024, where he was accused of “frustration” of police counter-terrorism powers.

Under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act, police are allowed to stop anyone passing through a UK port “to determine whether they may be involved or concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism”.

The person who is detained can be held for up to six hours, is legally obliged to answer questions and must provide the password or Pin for electronic devices, or be held to have committed a criminal offence if they refuse.