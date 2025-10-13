Tommy Robinson ‘stopped by police at border in Bentley with thousands in cash’

Tommy Robinson was stopped by police at the border in a luxury Bentley SUV with thousands of pounds in cash and refused to give over the Pin to his phone, a court has heard.

The 42-year-old, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was driving a silver Bentley Bentayga to the Spanish tourist hotspot of Benidorm when he was stopped by officers at the Channel Tunnel in Folkestone, Westminster Magistrates’ Court was told on Monday.

Police were suspicious of Robinson’s “vague replies” about what he was doing and demanded access to his iPhone under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act.

Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, arrives at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Act gives police the power to stop anyone passing through a UK port “to determine whether they may be involved or concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism”.

Robinson denies failing to comply with the counter-terrorism powers during the incident on July 28 last year.

Before the hearing, the former English Defence League (EDL) leader said in a video posted on X that billionaire Elon Musk had “picked up the legal bill” for “this absolute state persecution”.

Opening the case, prosecutor Jo Morris said officers “became concerned” about the activist’s “demeanour” after he drove alone into the police inspection area.

“He gave short, vague replies and made no eye contact,” she continued.

Robinson, who was recognised by police, was led to an interview room and his phone was seized, the court heard.

On the way there, he tried to film a video of himself saying he had been arrested, and was told by officers to “relax”, the trial was told.

Asked to hand over the phone’s Pin, Robinson replied: “Not a chance bruv… you look like c*** so you ain’t having it.”

Court artist drawing of Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, central London (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

“It’s my work, I’m a journalist,” he said, adding that the phone held information about “vulnerable girls”.

“The process by which journalistic material would be protected was explained to him,” Ms Morris said.

The campaigner had more than £13,000 and 1,900 euros on him when he was stopped, his trial heard.

The court heard that while being interviewed, Robinson told the officers: “For me it’s a win-win, it’s going to be bad for yous.”

Pc Mitchell Thorogood, of the Channel Tunnel policing team, told the court Robinson arrived on the day to buy his tickets rather than booking in advance, which he said was “unusual”.

He was also travelling in a high-value car that was not registered under his name, the trial heard.

Under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act, the person who is detained can be held for up to six hours, is legally obliged to answer questions and must provide the password or Pin for electronic devices, or be held to have committed a criminal offence if they refuse.

Alisdair Williamson KC, defending, suggested the stop may have been “discriminatory” against Robinson’s political beliefs.

Tommy Robinson arrives at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Asking Pc Thorogood about the Bentley – prices for which start at £170,000 – Mr Williamson said: “Do terrorists drive in high-value, high-visibility vehicles?”

The officer said terrorists could drive “any type of vehicle”.

The lawyer, who described Robinson as one of the “best known features of modern life”, said the activist travels to Benidorm “frequently”.

Robinson sat in the dock wearing a waistcoat and tie.

If found guilty, he could be jailed for up to three months and/or receive a £2,500 fine.

Robinson denies the charge, and the trial continues.