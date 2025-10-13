Swinney announces network of 15 walk-in GP centres to open ‘within the year’

A network of walk-in GP centres will be opened across Scotland, the First Minister has announced.

Speaking at the SNP conference in Aberdeen, John Swinney said his party would end the era of the 8am rush, where patients call practices in the hope of getting an appointment.

The policy will start with 15 centres across the country to test their efficacy, with the first to be opened in the next 12 months.

The PA news agency understands the cost for the first 15 could be about £30 million, with no maximum number of centres in the long term.

Staffed by GPs and nurses, the facilities will be open seven days a week from noon to 8pm to increase the number of GP appointments by one million.

“We want to make it easier for you to see a GP – where and when it works for you,” he told delegates.

“That is why I can announce today that this SNP Government will open a nationwide network of walk-in GP services.

“Based in your community, on your local high street, near your child’s school, or close to your workplace.

“They will break from the status quo, they will add to the care we already value.”

John Swinney delivers his speech at the SNP annual conference in Aberdeen (Jane Barlow/PA)

He added: “This is just the start. We will expand this network, but it will begin with 15 sites across Scotland.

“They will deliver over 1,000,000 additional GP and nurse appointments, and the first will be up and running within the year.

“That is personalised care, on your doorstep.

“That is self-government working, That’s the SNP Government working for Scotland.”

In next year’s Holyrood election, the First Minister said he was seeking a “personal mandate” to overhaul Scotland.

Describing the SNP as “Scotland’s true radicals”, the First Minister said: “When I lead the SNP into the election next year, I will be seeking my own mandate from the people of Scotland.

“A mandate to fundamentally transform our country for the long term.

“I will continue to be a leader who listens in order to lead.”

Mr Swinney also announced that the Scottish Government would become visa sponsors for people seeking to go to Scotland to work in social care, which will cost £600,000.

“We will sponsor these skilled staff so they can work, pay tax and help keep Scotland’s care homes running.

“Hundreds of dedicated workers, able to start work immediately.

“Scotland’s older people must not pay the price for Westminster’s prejudice.”

A “simple and stark choice” faces the people of Scotland in the next election, the First Minister told the conference, as he touted the need for international co-operation

“In this era of enormous global change, where the world has become so much smaller and technology advancing at such a rate, it is clear that co-operation to tackle the great challenges of the day is needed more than ever.

“And that, my friends, is the simple and stark choice facing Scotland.

“We choose not Westminster government, we choose self-government, we choose not isolationism, we choose internationalism.

“Never an island of strangers, always a continent of friends.”