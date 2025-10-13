Heathrow’s 2025 passenger numbers growth just 0.3% amid capacity constraints

Heathrow airport’s passenger numbers have grown by just 0.3% so far this year because of capacity constraints.

Figures from the UK’s busiest airport show 63.3 million passengers travelled through its four terminals between January and September.

That is only 200,000 more than during the same month last year, as its two runways are being used at almost full capacity.

Heathrow unveiled plans to build a full-length third runway last week.

It stated this would enable an additional 276,000 flights per year, from 480,000 today to 756,000.

Heathrow believes it is possible to meet the Government’s ambition of securing planning consent by 2029 and the new runway being operational within a decade.

It proposed that the expansion would be privately financed at a cost of £21 billion, but there are concerns over the impact on passenger charges.

The airport said it recorded its busiest September, with 7.3 million passengers.

Heathrow chief executive Thomas Woldbye said: “This summer at Heathrow was one to be celebrated.

“Operating Europe’s largest airport doesn’t come without its challenges, but I’m proud that our team delivered under pressure – welcoming nearly 7.4 million passengers in September alone while maintaining strong performance in punctuality and security.

“We continued to lead the pack in global connectivity, all while keeping the passenger experience smooth for millions.

“It’s a clear sign that Heathrow is vital to the UK’s economic growth and why we will continue to invest in our airport – opening up even more opportunities for passengers, airlines and the country.”