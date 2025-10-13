Afghan migrant who threatened to kill Nigel Farage on TikTok to be sentenced

An Afghan migrant who came to the UK on a small boat is to be sentenced for making a threat to kill Reform UK leader Nigel Farage in a TikTok post.

Fayaz Khan, 26, made the threat to kill the politician between October 12 and 15 last year in a video on the social media platform that Mr Farage said was “pretty chilling”.

Khan is to be sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday following a trial last week where he was found guilty of by a majority of 10 jurors to two.

Jurors had been told that Khan had a “very large presence online” with his videos on TikTok, under the username “madapasa”, amassing hundreds of thousands of views.

Prosecutor Peter Ratliff said Khan’s videos were focused in autumn last year on his attempts to come to the UK by small boat, with the defendant being an Afghan national who had lived in Stockholm, Sweden, since 2019.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (James Manning/PA)

Jurors had been told that on October 12 last year, Mr Farage uploaded a video to YouTube titled “the journey of an illegal migrant” which highlighted Khan and referenced “young males of fighting age coming into our country about whom we know very little”.

Mr Ratliff said Khan responded with a video on October 14, which was played to the jury, in which Khan appears to say: “Englishman Nigel, don’t talk shit about me.

“You not know me. I come to England because I want to marry with your sister. You not know me.

“Don’t talk about me more. Delete the video.

“I’m coming to England. I’m going to pop, pop, pop.”

While Khan said “pop, pop, pop” he made “gun gestures with his hand”, as well as headbutting the camera during the video, and was pointing to an AK-47 tattoo on his face to “emphasise he wasn’t joking”, jurors were told.

Khan had “live-streamed” his journey across the English Channel from France and was arrested on October 31 after arriving in the UK on a small boat, Detective Constable Liam Taylor further told the court.

Mr Farage told the trial last week that Khan’s video was “pretty chilling”, adding: “Given his proximity to guns and love of guns, I was genuinely worried.”

The Reform UK leader added: “He says he’s coming to England and he’s going to shoot me.”

In a post on X following the verdict, Mr Farage said: “The illegal migrant who threatened to kill me has just been found guilty.

“How many more of these people are we letting into our country every single day?”