Woman, 43, arrested on suspicion of murder after deaths of two children

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the deaths of two children in Stafford, Staffordshire Police said.

Police were called to a home on Corporation Street at about 7.30am on Sunday by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Two children were pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

A 43-year-old woman, from the Stafford area, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, police added.

The force has not yet confirmed the ages of the children.

Detective Inspector Kirsty Oldfield said: “We are working hard to understand more about what happened leading up to these two children tragically losing their lives.

“We ask that people do not speculate at this stage as it is distressing for family and friends and could hinder our inquiries.

“We understand that this incident may cause concern in the local community. We don’t believe there is wider threat to the public at this time.

“A cordon is currently in place at a home on Corporation Street.”

Anyone with any information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, or through the live chat facility on the website, quoting incident number 147 of October 12.

To report information anonymously, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.