Universities can act against intimidation, says minister ahead of Bob Vylan gig

Universities have powers to “take action to prevent harassment and intimidation”, the Education Secretary said ahead of Bob Vylan’s gig at a venue associated with the University of Manchester.

Bridget Phillipson said remarks made by a member of the outspoken punk duo could cause “fear and intimidation”, when asked whether their performance at Manchester Academy, which is on the university campus, should be stopped.

This comes after a Jewish organisation called for the show to be cancelled.

The Jewish Representative Council (JRC) of Greater Manchester and Region on Monday said a lack of response from the concert venue following the October 2 synagogue attack in the city is “utterly unforgiveable”.

Bob Vylan caused controversy in chanting “death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)” at the Glastonbury music festival in June, which was livestreamed by the BBC.

Asked whether the performance scheduled for November 5 should be axed, the Education Secretary told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “I don’t know the specifics in terms of the ownership of that site and where that sits, but I am deeply, deeply troubled by some of what we’ve heard from the individual in question in that group, about the fear and intimidation that could cause.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said she has been ‘troubled’ by comments made by some members of Bob Vylan (James Manning/PA)

“Universities have powers to take action to prevent harassment and intimidation.”

She said she does not know whether the academy itself is owned by the university.

Ms Phillipson added that university staff in general must “prioritise attending” training sessions aimed at stamping out antisemitism, but did not say if they would be compulsory.

She said: “I’ve been clear with university vice-chancellors that I expect them to prioritise attending that training for their security staff in particular, who often manage relationships between students and the police.”

The JRC had already demanded “urgent action” last month on the Bob Vylan performance that it said would cause “significant concern” in the community.

In an updated statement, published on Monday, it said the performance – by an artist it deemed as having “repeatedly engaged in rhetoric that crosses the line from legitimate political discourse into antisemitism and incitement” – must be cancelled.

The statement read: “There is a vital distinction between legitimate criticism of the Israeli government and speech that veers into antisemitism.”.

The BBC’s director-general Tim Davie said the decision to broadcast the Bob Vylan set live from Glastonbury was “a very significant mistake”, and he branded the performance “antisemitic” and “deeply disturbing”.