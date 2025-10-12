PM’s national security adviser ‘played no role in collapse of China spy case’

Sir Keir Starmer’s national security adviser played no role in the collapse of a prosecution against two alleged Chinese spies and has the Prime Minister’s full confidence, a Cabinet minister has said.

Jonathan Powell was not involved in discussions about the “substance or the evidence” of the case and maintains the Prime Minister’s full confidence, Bridget Phillipson said.

Britain’s most senior prosecutor said the charges were dropped after evidence describing China as a national security threat could not be obtained from Sir Keir’s administration.

The Sunday Times reported last week that in a meeting last month, Mr Powell revealed the Government’s evidence would be based on the national security strategy, which was published in June and does not refer to Beijing as an “enemy”.

Asked whether Mr Powell, a diplomat and ex-chief of staff to Sir Tony Blair who became Sir Keir’s political appointee to the position of national security adviser last year, had played any formal or informal role in the decision, Ms Phillipson told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips: “Yes, I can give that assurance.

“We’re very disappointed that the CPS were not able to take forward the prosecution.”

Bridget Phillipson told Laura Kuenssberg Jonathan Powell did not have those conversations around the substance or the evidence of the case (Jeff Overs/BBC)

Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, she said: “I can give you that reassurance, he did not have those conversations around the substance or the evidence of the case.”

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel said Ms Phillipson had made a “very bold statement” in saying Mr Powell played no role.

She claimed she had seen “classified information” during her time in the previous Tory government which indicated China should be designated a threat.

Downing Street has previously denied any Government involvement in the collapse of the case and the Prime Minister has blamed the Conservative administration in power at the time of the alleged offences between December 2021 and February 2023.

Sir Keir argued that the evidence should focus on the stated foreign policy position towards Beijing of the Tory government, which was to describe the country as an “epoch-defining challenge” rather than a threat.

Director of public prosecutions Stephen Parkinson said earlier this week that the Crown Prosecution Service tried to obtain further evidence from the Government “over many months” but witness statements did not meet the evidence threshold.

Two former top civil servants have questioned the Prime Minister’s explanation for the abandonment of the prosecution of Christopher Cash, a former parliamentary researcher, and Christopher Berry, a teacher.

Lord Mark Sedwill, a predecessor to Mr Powell, expressed confusion about why the trial fell apart because Beijing was “of course” a threat to the UK, while former cabinet secretary Lord Simon Case said intelligence chiefs had publicly warned of the threat from China for years.