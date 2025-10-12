Palestinian recognition not the final destination, says Zomlot

Palestinian recognition is not the final destination for the state, the head of the Palestinian Mission to the UK has said.

Dr Husam Zomlot addressed the SNP conference on Sunday, thanking members of the party, the Scottish Government and Scots generally for their support during the conflict in Gaza over the past two years.

Dr Zomlot praised the work of First Minister John Swinney, whom he said had “stood firm in defending our shared values”.

Dr Zomlot thanked the people of Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

The First Minister has been outspoken in recent months about the need for an end to hostilities and described Israel actions as a “genocide” this summer.

The head of mission – who will become the country’s ambassador to the UK upon recognition – claimed Scotland “has something to do” with the ceasefire deal reached, owing to Mr Swinney raising the issue during a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

But achieving Palestinian statehood is not the end of the journey, Dr Zomlot said.

“You see what is happening worldwide – some may now ask ‘but the genocide has ended, the guns are now silent, isn’t the work done?'” he said.

“No, my friends, it is not, because our struggle has never been only about stopping the bombs.

“It is about ensuring the genocide never, ever happens again.

“It is about ending the occupation, it is about freedom, it is about the future of our children, and yours, it is about peace.

“So my friends, the UK’s historic recognition of the State of Palestine is not the destination, it is only the beginning.

“We must now build upon it strategically, relentlessly to establish an independent, sovereign state of Palestine that can protect its people and thrive in peace.”

In a speech peppered with repeated standing ovations, Dr Zomlot urged the international community to increase sanctions on Israel to “raise the cost of occupation until it becomes not only unsustainable, but untenable”.

He added: “Our struggle, your struggle, is about affirming the sanctity of every human life.

“Every human life is worth the world and the life of our children is as precious as the life of any other.”

The relationship between Scotland and Palestine, Dr Zumlot said, is “not merely political, it is moral, human and historic”.

“Each of us sees our own strength reflected in the other, together we are one voice, one people, united in one cause – the pursuit of peace and justice,” he said.

“When the genocide raged in Gaza, you raised your voices to carry our pain.

“You brought our students to study here, our wounded to heal, and you reminded us again and again that we were never alone, that our struggle was also yours.

“My friends, this is Scotland.

“This is a nation of lions, roaring lions.

The First Minister introduced the head of the Palestinian mission (Jane Barlow/PA)

“A people of conscience and the moral force for good. That is why we love Scotland.”

Dr Zumlot was introduced by the First Minister, who was at the Palestinian mission in London when its flag was raised following the announcement of recognition.

“The SNP has stood proudly in solidarity with the people of Palestine in the face of this genocide,” he said.

“We have confronted this crisis with urgency, compassion and an unwavering commitment to accountability.”

The First Minister paid tribute to his predecessor Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla, who have both been outspoken on Gaza since Mr Yousaf’s time in Bute House.

And Dr Zumlot said the couple “embodies the spirit, the strength and the decency of the Scottish people”.