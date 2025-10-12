Openreach announces additional 94 exchange locations

Openreach has announced a further 94 new exchange locations, covering almost one million premises across the UK, where it plans to halt the sale of traditional copper-based phone and broadband services to encourage people to upgrade to new digital services over an ultrafast full fibre connection.

The business is giving Communication Providers like BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Vodafone, that use its network, a year’s notice that it will no longer be selling legacy analogue products and services where full fibre becomes available to a majority of premises in these new exchange locations.

James Lilley, Openreach’s managed customer migrations director, said: “Taking advantage of the progress of our full fibre build and encouraging people to upgrade where a majority can access our new network is the right thing to do as it makes no sense, both operationally and commercially, to keep the old copper network and our new fibre network running side-by-side.

“As copper’s ability to support modern communications declines, the immediate focus is getting people onto newer, future-proofed technologies.”