Man charged with stalking Sir Ed Davey and family over several months

A man has been charged with stalking Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey and his family over a period of four months.

Inigo Rowland allegedly turned up at the Kingston and Surbiton MP’s address “unannounced” and “numerous” times between June and October this year, according to a court list.

The 58-year-old has also been charged with possession of a flick knife.

Sir Ed and his wife Emily have one son John, who has severe disabilities, and a daughter named Ellie.

A Met Police spokesperson said of Rowland: “He appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 7 October and was remanded into custody.

“He will next appear at the same court on Tuesday, 14 October.

“He was arrested on Monday, 6 October in relation to the offences, which are alleged to have taken place between June and October.”

A Liberal Democrats spokesperson said: “We cannot provide any details at this time, Ed’s number one priority is the safety of his family.”