Film festival set to begin with Sir Sam Mendes as new patron

Stars of stage and screen and movie directors are lined up for an annual film festival starting this week.

Academy Award-winning director Sir Sam Mendes has accepted an invitation to be the newest patron of Purbeck Film Festival, saying he is “delighted” to be involved.

Members of the Fox acting family will share stories and discuss performances, while a number of other special guests will appear during the two-week event.

Die Before You Die director Dan Pringle and French actor Laurent Lucas will take part in a question and answer session after the film is shown in the grounds of Durlston Castle in Dorset, while War Paint: Women At War director Margy Kinmonth will be a special guest at the showing of the film.

Andrea Etherington, who chairs the festival, said: “Welcoming Sir Sam Mendes as patron is a great honour. His support feels especially meaningful as the festival continues to thrive.”

The festival runs from October 17 to November 2 across more than 30 venues.