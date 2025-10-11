We don’t need a Labour Government in Scotland that will look like UK, says Flynn

The Labour Party has shown what it would do in power in Scotland, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has said.

Opening the party’s conference in Aberdeen on Saturday, the MP sought to compare Labour north and south of the border as the UK Government struggles for popularity.

Mr Flynn said Labour had “power but no purpose”, adding: “Through their actions, they have already shown Scotland what a Labour victory at the Holyrood election next year would look like.

The Westminster leader sought to tie the Prime Minister to Scottish Labour (Leon Neal/PA)

“We have already all seen the movie and we don’t need a Labour Government in Scotland that will look every bit like the one that is failing us in Westminster.

“Our nation must set its sights so much higher than that.

“Scotland must aspire for something so much better and friends, only the SNP can deliver that future.”

The party’s Westminster leader, who plans to stand for Holyrood himself next year, added that Scotland “doesn’t need Keir Starmer’s branch office”.

“No, we need a leader and a party who will always put Scotland’s interests first, and the people of Scotland know that John Swinney and the SNP will always do that.”

Mr Flynn heaped praise on his party leader, saying Scotland was “so fortunate” to have Mr Swinney as First Minister.

The SNP Westminster leader praised the First Minister (Jane Barlow/PA)

“The impact of a powerful, passionate, trusted leader cannot be emphasised enough and what I’ve seen over the course of the last 18 months is a First Minister who lives up to the billing and then some,” he said.

He added that Mr Swinney would “lead our party to a majority at the elections and deliver a fresh start that we need with independence”.

Mr Flynn also took aim at the rhetoric at Westminster on immigration, asking: “What has become of Westminster, where it spends more time trying to split up successful families than making sure those families across these isles can afford a home, can afford their heating, can afford their shopping and secure a good job?

“So to all of those who work in our hospitals, build our homes, drive forward our local businesses, teach our kids, who look after our parents and our grandparents, our neighbours and our friends, know that this wonderful wee nation of ours belongs to all of us, equally.

“Know that this is your home, and know that this home will always be big enough and broad-minded enough to include you too.”

Mr Flynn’s comments were met with a standing ovation in the room, while a small protest where demonstrators waved flags and signs saying “stop the boats” was held outside.