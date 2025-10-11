The Godfather and Annie Hall star Diane Keaton dies at 79

Actress Diane Keaton, best known for roles in Annie Hall, The Godfather and Something’s Gotta Give, has died at the age of 79, according to US magazine People.

Keaton died in California and her loved ones have asked for privacy, a family spokesperson told the outlet.

The actress shot to fame in the 1970s with her role as Kay Adams in The Godfather trilogy, as well as her collaborations with Woody Allen.

Diane Keaton at the 2004 Oscars (Ian West/PA)

She won an Oscar for Allen’s influential film Annie Hall and became associated with the title character’s menswear-centric wardrobe.

Her many beloved films included The First Wives Club, Father Of The Bride, The Family Stone and the Book Club movies.

She was nominated for Oscars for her roles in Something’s Gotta Give, Marvin’s Room and Reds.