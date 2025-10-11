Swinney ‘staking his premiership on winning independence’, depute leader says

John Swinney has “staked his reputation on winning independence”, the SNP deputy leader has said, after the party voted for the First Minister’s strategy to break away from the UK.

Keith Brown said the SNP leader was “brave” for “putting everything” on the strategy.

Under the proposals, which were passed with substantial support on Saturday at the party’s conference in Aberdeen, an SNP majority at next year’s election would be required for another vote.

During a speech at the conference, Mr Swinney predicted his party would “win big” at the 2026 Holyrood election.

Asked by reporters whether the First Minister was tying his leadership to his ability to win a majority at next year’s election, Mr Brown said: “That’s why I said he was brave. It is brave.

“I’ve never seen a move as brave as that – he’s putting everything on it.

“So you’re right. Nothing worth achieving is ever going to be easy. But he’s also taken that kind of stance and I commend him for it.”

Depute leader Keith Brown suggested John Swinney’s future could be in trouble if his strategy fails (Jane Barlow/PA)

He added: “He’s coming from a good place and if he’s got the party behind him, I think he’s quite right to put it all on independence.”

Asked again Mr Swinney would have to quit if he failed to get at least 65 seats in the Scottish Parliament in May, Mr Brown said: “I don’t think we’re not going to get the 65 seats.

“But you’re right. He’s staked his premiership on the idea of winning independence – I’m not denying that – but he’s doing it from a position of strength.”

The First Minister’s plans faced some opposition within the party, with activists proposing an amendment to the motion which would treat next year’s election as a de-facto referendum on independence, though the amendment was defeated easily.

In what was his most bullish speech on independence since becoming First Minister last year, Mr Swinney said: “The precedent is clear – when the SNP win a majority, we deliver a referendum on independence.

“We did it in 2011 and I want us to do it in 2026, to give our people a choice on their future.

“Let us agree today that we’re not just going to win, we are going to win big.

“We’re going to win a majority for the SNP to deliver that choice for Scotland.”

Despite a torrid few years for the party, which has seen them drop to just nine MPs at Westminster, the SNP remain ahead in the polls in the run-up to the Holyrood election next year. However, winning the majority Mr Swinney has targeted remains a tall order.

The First Minister added that he did not become leader to “make a difference at the margins, or to make a bit of progress towards independence”.

“No, I took the leadership to deliver independence and that’s exactly what I’m going to do for Scotland,” he said.

Mr Swinney added: “We will deliver Scotland’s choice and we, the Scottish National Party, will win independence for Scotland.”

Addressing activists and campaigners, the First Minister urged them to “be clear” with the people of Scotland.

“That we go to our fellow Scots between now and May with a clear, simple and unambiguous message – only a vote for the SNP will secure Scotland’s right to decide,” he said.

“Only a vote for the SNP will secure Scotland’s independence, and that is what this party is about.”

The First Minister proposed the resolution (Jane Barlow/PA)

Speaking in favour of the de-facto referendum amendment, activist Graeme McCormick – who mulled a tilt at the leadership last year before dropping out and allowing Mr Swinney to win unopposed – said the party is “hollowing out”.

“There isn’t a branch that hasn’t suffered significant reductions,” he said.

“People are not renewing their membership and they’re walking away.

“We’ve got to reverse that and the reason for that is that we don’t inspire them.”

He added: “If we get the Scottish people, the majority of the Scottish people, in a popular vote to say: ‘We’ll give you a mandate to deliver independence,’ and we say: ‘By a certain day we will do it,’ we will inspire the membership.

“They’ll come back and even people who are in other parties will come back.”

He also urged those selected as candidates to vote against the party hierarchy.

“Just think of the legacy that would have if you are part of the Scottish Parliament, and then the provisional government of Scotland, then the government of an independent Scotland,” he said.

Mr McCormick added: “So I appeal to the candidates: you’re not being disloyal to any leadership, you’re being loyal to the people of Scotland.”