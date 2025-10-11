SNP win at Holyrood ‘essential’, Brown to say

SNP depute leader Keith Brown will tell delegates at the party’s conference a victory for the SNP is “essential”.

Mr Brown will deliver his speech to the conference on Sunday, where he will stress the difference between the Scottish and UK governments.

It comes after the SNP passed its latest independence plans on the first day of the conference on Saturday, where First Minister John Swinney pitched an SNP majority as the mandate for another referendum.

“With the fresh start of independence, we can build a new Scotland,” he is expected to say on Sunday.

“An economy that works for the people of Scotland.

“Where we can replace a cruel asylum system and toxic immigration system, with one rooted in compassion.

“Where we guarantee human rights, protect the environment, and create opportunity for everyone.

“That is the future the SNP offers. That is the future we must fight for.

“That is why winning in 2026 is not just important – it is essential.

“And in May 2026, let’s deliver a resounding SNP majority.”