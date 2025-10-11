SNP will ‘win big’ next year, Swinney predicts

The SNP are going to “win big” at next year’s Holyrood election, the First Minister has said.

John Swinney spoke in a debate on Saturday at his party’s conference in Aberdeen, where he proposed his plans for achieving another referendum on independence.

Under the proposals, which will go to a vote on Saturday afternoon, an SNP majority at next year’s election would be required for another vote.

The First Minister’s plans have also faced opposition within the party, with some activists proposing an amendment to the motion which would treat next year’s election as a de-facto referendum on independence.

In what was his most bullish speech on independence since becoming First Minister last year, Mr Swinney said: “The precedent is clear, when the SNP win a majority, we deliver a referendum on independence.

“We did it 2011 and I want us to do it in 2026, to give our people a choice on their future.

“Let us agree today that we’re not just going to win, we are going to win big.

“We’re going to win a majority for the SNP to deliver that choice for Scotland.”

The First Minister added that he did not become leader to “make a difference at the margins, or to make a bit of progress towards independence”.

“No, I took the leadership to deliver independence and that’s exactly what I’m going to do for Scotland.”

He added: “We will deliver Scotland’s choice and we, the Scottish National Party, will win independence for Scotland.”

Addressing activists and campaigners, the First Minister urged them to “be clear” with the people of Scotland.

“That we go to our fellow Scots between now and May with a clear, simple and unambiguous message – only a vote for the SNP will secure Scotland’s right to decide,” he said.

“Only a vote for the SNP will secure Scotland’s independence and that is what this party is about.”

The First Minister proposed the resolution (Jane Barlow/PA)

Speaking in favour of the de-facto referendum amendment, activist Graeme McCormick – who mulled a tilt at the leadership last year before dropping out and allowing Mr Swinney to win unopposed – said the party is “hollowing out”.

“There isn’t a branch that hasn’t suffered significant reductions,” he said.

“People are not renewing their membership and they’re walking away.

“We’ve got to reverse that and the reason for that is that we don’t inspire them.”

He added: “If we get the Scottish people, the majority of the Scottish people, in a popular vote to say ‘we’ll give you a mandate to deliver independence’, and we say by a certain day we will do it, we will inspire the membership.

“They’ll come back and even people who are in other parties will come back.”

He also urged those selected as candidates to vote against the party hierarchy.

“Just think of the legacy that would have if you are part of the Scottish Parliament, and then the provisional government of Scotland, then the government of an independent Scotland,” he said.

He added: “So I appeal to the candidates, you’re not being disloyal to any leadership, you’re being loyal to the people of Scotland.”