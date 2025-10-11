Police act to prevent clash between pro-Palestinian protest and counter-protest

Police have put measures in place to try to prevent a clash between pro-Palestine protesters and counter-protesters in London, a day after the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas came into effect.

Hundreds of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters are expected to gather for a march and speeches in central London on Saturday, as tens of thousands of Palestinians returned to their homes in Gaza following the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Meanwhile, Stop The Hate has organised a counter-protest, at the junction of Aldwych and the Strand, police said.

Scotland Yard has imposed conditions under the Public Order Act to “prevent serious disruption” during the demonstrations, it said.

Conditions have been imposed on both demonstrations by the force, which set out specific areas protesters can gather as well as a march route.

The pro-Palestinian protest will be the 32nd national demonstration in support of Palestine since October 2023, according to organiser Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), and will see protesters march along Embankment ending with in a rally in Whitehall.

The Metropolitan Police made reference to recent Government proposals to give police greater powers to restrict repeat protests but said that “at this time, the law remains unchanged”.

The measures announced last weekend follow frequent pro-Palestinian demonstrations, including in London last Saturday.

Almost 500 people were arrested at last week’s protest, with the majority on suspicion of supporting the banned terror organisation Palestine Action.

Calls for restraint had been made following the terror attack on a synagogue in Manchester on October 2 in which two people were killed, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer urging protesters to “respect the grief of British Jews”.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has said repeated large-scale protests had caused “considerable fear” for the Jewish community.

Ben Jamal, PSC director, said the group will “never stop” supporting Palestinians to “achieve a free Palestine”.

Of the planned protest this weekend, he said: “For two years we’ve seen Israel commit a no holds barred genocide with the political and military support of successive UK governments.

“In response, a community of resistance in this country has responded with an historic show of solidarity – actively and intensively campaigning, day in day out, to demand politicians, public bodies and corporations end their complicity with Israel’s crimes.

“This is a movement supported by millions of people in this country and around the world who want freedom and justice for Palestine.

“That work will go on. Because we know Israel is capable of breaking the ceasefire at any time, as it has done on every previous occasion. And we know this ceasefire based on (US President Donald) Trump’s plan does nothing to address the root causes of Israeli occupation and colonisation of Palestine, and its system of apartheid against Palestinians. It also does nothing to hold those responsible for genocide to account.

“The rights of the Palestinian people are enshrined under international law – they are inviolable and non-negotiable. They will never give up those rights, and we will never stop supporting them to achieve a free Palestine.”

The Israeli military said on Friday that the ceasefire agreement came into effect at noon local time (10am BST).

The pause in the two-year war in the Middle East follows Hamas agreeing to release the remaining hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

News of the ceasefire agreement came just two days after the second anniversary of October 7, the attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel.