Man charged with racially aggravated assault after incident near college

A man has been charged with racially aggravated assault after police received reports of an armed man near a college in Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Police said they received reports from 9.21am on Thursday of a man armed with what appeared to be a knife on Great Horton Road near Bradford College.

Two members of the public were injured and taken to hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries while a small gardening tool was seized by officers at the scene, the force added.

The man was detained by college security staff and arrested by attended officers, according to police.

On Saturday, police said David Noutch, of no fixed address, has been charged with a racially aggravated offence under the Public Order Act, racially aggravated assault, threatening with a bladed article in a public place and assault by beating.

The 31-year-old, who self defines as white British, is also charged with two counts of assaulting a constable and causing criminal damage.

Noutch has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning, police said.