17-year-old fighting for his life after north London shooting

A 17-year-old boy is in a critical condition after he was shot in north London.

Police were called to reports of a shooting on High Road, Arnos Grove, at 5.04pm on Thursday.

The teenager was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition, the Metropolitan Police said on Saturday.

Detective Sergeant Catherine Dempster, leading the investigation, said: “We recognise the shock and concern this will have caused the local community in Arnos Grove and are working at pace to identify the perpetrators.

“This cannot be done without assistance from the public.

“Were you in or near to High Road, Arnos Grove around 1700hrs? Do you know anything about this incident? Did you hear gunshots? Do you have any CCTV/dashcam footage within the vicinity of the incident?

“If so, please come forward.”

Anyone with information that could aid police is asked to contact the force quoting CAD 5749/09OCT2, or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.