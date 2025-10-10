Young man jailed for life for ‘execution’ shooting near Damilola Taylor Centre

A young man has been jailed for life for the “execution” of a 20-year-old man near a community centre dedicated to the memory of 10-year-old knife crime victim Damilola Taylor.

Jesse Lloyd-Smith was fatally shot in the head in an alleyway close to the Damilola Taylor Centre in Peckham, south-east London, and found by his mother just yards from their home on July 10 2024.

After the shooting, Gabriel Charles, 20, fled the country and a Ford S-Max car he had used was burnt out.

On Friday, Charles, from Southwark, south London, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 28 years after being found guilty of murder.

Sentencing him at the Old Bailey, Judge Patrick Field KC said: “Jesse’s killing was not a spontaneous act. It was an execution, a planned and premeditated murder.

“That planning involved obtaining a stolen vehicle, false number plates to disguise its identity, obtaining a firearm and ammunition and carrying out surveillance to identify Jesse’s whereabouts. I am satisfied you, Gabriel Charles, carried out this surveillance.”

The judge said he could not be sure if Charles was the gunman or a getaway driver but said it “may not matter” as both intended to kill Mr Lloyd-Smith.

The consequences of the murder had been “profound” and Judge Field paid tribute to the remarkable “fortitude and quiet dignity” displayed by the victim’s family in court.

He added: “This was in marked contrast to the quite frankly appalling behaviour witnessed in the dock during the trial which was nothing short of ignorant, unfeeling and disrespectful. That Jesse’s family had to be subjected to this behaviour is shameful.”

Five other defendants were sentenced for conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Kywan JN Pierre, 19, from Selhurst, south London, was locked up for three years; and Ben Nguyen, 20, of no fixed address, was detained for five years having also been convicted of assisting an offender.

The case was heard at the Old Bailey in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A 17-year-old youth, who cannot be identified, and Abdoul Guene, 19, from Peckham, were both detained for two years.

Enver Francis, 22, from Southwark, was jailed for four years having “taken charge” of the plot to pervert the course of justice.

There were shouts of anger from the public gallery as the five young men were sent down.

Afterwards, the victim’s mother, Ty Lloyd-Smith, said: “As a family we feel deeply disappointed in the overall sentencing. The guilty will feel like they have a victory, and this reflects some of the failings we have in the UK judicial system.

“The loss of a vibrant young man, filled with potential and dreams, serves as a heart-breaking reminder of the fragility of life.

“We will continue to hold Jesse in our hearts, and we will continue to celebrate his 20 years of life for the rest of our lives. Me, my daughters, our family and all our friends will uphold his legacy with purpose and conviction.”

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Gammampila from Scotland Yard, added: “Today’s sentencing marks an important step in holding to account those responsible for Jesse Lloyd Smith’s murder.

“His family have shown extraordinary courage throughout this investigation. The trial process has been difficult, and I want to express my deepest sympathy to them.

Thanking the community in Peckham to standing up to gun crime, the senior officer said: “Let me be clear: the Metropolitan Police are relentless in going after those who bring guns to our streets, pull the trigger, or assist those who do so.”

Previously, the court had heard how the silver-coloured Ford S-Max had driven slowly towards the alleyway at around 4.50pm last July 10.

Prosecutor James Dawes KC had said: “The S-Max passed the Damilola Taylor Centre, turned the corner and stopped.”

The gunman got out of the S-Max and ran towards the victim, firing at least five shots as he went, jurors had heard.

Mr Dawes had said: “Some of the shots hit Jesse, knocking him to the ground. The gunman ran back to the car which drove away.”

The victim’s mother, Ty Lloyd-Smith, was in her flat only yards away and heard the noise of shots.

Mr Dawes said: “She saw the shooter but what she could not see was her son because he was in the alleyway.

“She feared the worst and she shouted out Jesse’s name.”

She ran downstairs to find her son lying on the ground, shot in the head, jurors heard.

His friend, Jamie Burgess, was frantically trying to help him and told police a person called “S” was involved.

The victim was taken to hospital for emergency surgery but he died the next day.

A search of the scene, with dogs, led to the recovery of four spent cartridges and two unfired bullets all from a 9mm automatic pistol.

The shooting was partly captured on CCTV footage although it was from some distance away.

A further defendant, Kadjo Kadio, 21, from Dartford, who voluntarily absented himself from the trial, will be sentenced at a later date for assisting an offender and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Damilola Taylor, 10, was fatally stabbed in Peckham on November 27 2000.