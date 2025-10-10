Two boys accused of murdering 15-year-old with sword to stand trial next year

Two teenagers accused of murdering a 15-year-old boy by striking him with a sword are to stand trial next year.

Amen Teklay was found seriously injured on Clarendon Street in the Maryhill area of Glasgow on the evening of March 5 this year and died at the scene.

Two boys, aged 15 and 16, who cannot be named due to their age, both entered not guilty pleas when the case called virtually from the High Court in Glasgow on Friday.

It is alleged the boys, with their faces masked, assaulted Amen and brandished a frying pan and a sword or similar instrument at him at Glenfarg Street and Clarendon Street on March 5.

Amen Teklay, 15, died from his injuries at the scene (PA)

Prosecutors allege the pair chased Amen and murdered him by striking him on the body with the sword, leaving him so severely injured that he died.

The 15-year-old boy, who was 14 at the time, is also charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice on March 5 by hiding a blood-stained top and disposing of a sword, by means unknown to the prosecutor.

It is also alleged the 15-year-old, while acting with another person, behaved in a threatening or abusive manner on March 2 this year in that they brandished a sword and metal barrier or similar instruments at Amen and chased him.

The 15-year-old is also charged with unlawful possession of a blade, namely a sword or similar instrument, at a number of locations in Glasgow between March 2 and 5.

The case called at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday (John Linton/PA)

It is also alleged that while acting with two other people he assaulted Amen on February 12 this year on Great Western Road, Glasgow.

Iain McSporran KC, representing the 16-year-old, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Brian McConnachie KC, representing the 15-year-old, said the teenager pleads not guilty to all the charges and has lodged a special defence of self-defence in relation to the murder charge.

Lord Scott set a trial date for June 17 next year, with the court yet to be determined.