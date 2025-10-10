Stars including Liam Gallagher arrive for Ricky Hatton’s memorial service

A host of stars including Liam Gallagher have arrived at Manchester Cathedral to pay their respects to former boxing world champion Ricky Hatton.

Former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney and his wife Coleen, boxer Tyson Fury, Happy Mondays’ Shaun Ryder and Mark ‘Bez’ Berry, reality TV personality Calum Best, comedian Paddy McGuinness, former cricket star Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff and actor Dean Gaffney were among those seen arriving on Friday.

The private memorial service is due to begin at midday after Hatton’s funeral cortege arrives, which was led by the famous Reliant van from Only Fools And Horses.

Tyson Fury arrives ahead of the funeral service for Ricky Hatton at Manchester Cathedral (Martin Rickett/PA)

The former boxing world champion was a big fan of the Del Boy and Rodney sitcom and once bought one of the original three-wheelers for £4,000, which he used to drive round his home city.

Also seen arriving at the cathedral were boxer Frazer Clarke, former boxers Amir Khan, Scott Welch and Anthony Crolla, and pundit and former footballer Chris Kamara.

Thousands of people lined the streets of Manchester on Friday morning to pay their respects to the “Hitman”.

Tributes poured in across the world of sport and beyond after the boxing legend’s death aged 46 at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester, on September 14.