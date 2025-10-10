Shackleton museum in Co Kildare reopens after multi-million redevelopment

A museum dedicated to the polar explorer Ernest Shackleton has reopened in Co Kildare after a multi-million redevelopment which includes an iceberg-like extension.

The Antarctic explorer, who was born in Kilkea in Co Kildare before his family moved to London, was known for his determination and leadership skills.

The Shackleton Experience in Athy, which has interactive exhibits and more than 200 artefacts, reopened on Friday after a 7.5 million euro redevelopment by Kildare County Council and the Irish Government.

Among the artefacts is the wooden cabin, from his ship Quest, in which Shackleton died of a heart attack during the Shackleton-Rowett Expedition in 1922.

The redevelopment has given the museum a stunning glass extension that gives the impression that a glacial structure has been tacked onto Athy’s centuries-old town hall building.

It also features a new research studio, with archive storage and study facilities, with the aim of supporting international polar scholars.

The Shackleton Museum’s iceberg-inspired glass structure in Athy, Co Kildare (Niall Carson/PA)

Visitors can explore the three British expeditions Shackleton led to the Antarctic, including the Endurance expedition where Shackleton managed to bring the entire crew home safely without the loss of a single life after their ship sank in a frozen sea hundreds of miles from civilisation.

The museum also examines the polar regions today and highlights the escalating impact of climate change on Antarctica.

General manager of the Shackleton Experience, Aline FitzGerald, said they were “delighted” to welcome the public back.

“Ernest Shackleton remains one of the most legendary polar explorers in history, and our aim is to celebrate both his remarkable achievements and his Kildare roots,” she said.

“Throughout this process, we have worked closely with conservation officers and heritage bodies to preserve the integrity of the 300-year-old town hall while enhancing the visitor experience for both national and international guests.

“The redevelopment will bring Shackleton’s story to life with cutting-edge technology, while also highlighting the ongoing impacts of climate change on our polar regions.

“Our artefact collection, carefully curated over many years, reflects Shackleton’s extraordinary life and legacy. We are proud to be the only institution in the world dedicated to him and to sharing his story with generations to come.”