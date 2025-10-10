No decision yet on whether Donaldson trial will proceed in November

A decision on whether the trial of former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and his wife Lady Donaldson on charges relating to alleged historical sex offences is to proceed in November should be made later this month, a judge has said.

During a brief update in the case in Newry Crown Court on Friday, Judge Paul Ramsey said he hoped to be in a better position then to make a decision around the “medical situation” of Eleanor Donaldson.

The trial had previously been due to start in March, but was delayed due to Eleanor Donaldson’s medical condition.

Eleanor Donaldson at an earlier court hearing (Liam McBurney/PA)

Jeffrey Donaldson, 62, who did not attend the hearing on Friday, has pleaded not guilty to 18 alleged offences.

The charges include one count of rape as well as allegations of indecent assault and gross indecency.

The charges span a time period between 1985 and 2008, and there are two alleged victims.

Eleanor Donaldson, 59, of Dublinhill Road, Dromore, who also did not attend court, is facing charges of aiding and abetting, which she denies.

A new trial date has been set for November 3.

However, previous hearings have heard that Eleanor Donaldson has been undergoing medical tests.

Updating the court, prosecuting barrister Fiona O’Kane said the trial date was “obviously pressing”.

She said: “As the court is cognisant of, there are quite a few experts that have been retained and medical examinations.

“There are more appointments that are literally taking place next week, so I don’t think that anybody is in a position to inform the court with regard to the finalised position of either party.”

Judge Ramsey said: “I will adjourn the matter to the 20th October and hopefully we will be in a better position then to inform the court as to the medical situation and then whether we can proceed next term.”

Jeffrey Donaldson, the long-standing MP for Lagan Valley, was arrested and charged at the end of March last year.

He resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party after the allegations emerged.

Weeks before his arrest, he had led the DUP back into Stormont after a two-year boycott of the powersharing institutions.

Previous deputy leader Gavin Robinson was appointed his successor as DUP chief.