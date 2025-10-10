Model-making classes ‘helping veterans manage mental health issues’

Ex-servicemen and women are using the therapeutic benefits of scale modelling to help combat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other mental health conditions, it has been reported.

Mental disorders were listed as one of the “most common” reasons for armed forces discharge in a report published by the Ministry of Defence this year.

As of 2023, PTSD accounted for a significant portion (41%) of mental health discharges.

Models for Heroes was established to create spaces for veterans to try the hobby (Gareth Fuller/PA)

According to a study in the British Journal of Occupational Therapy, model building enables “health, well-being and independence for veterans” if they find it meaningful.

Models for Heroes was established to create spaces for veterans to try the hobby, running 62 group sessions across the UK.

For World Mental Health Day, Canterbury-based Agora Models has joined the charity to donate some large-scale, “museum quality” models for the sessions.

They have supplied veterans from the Kent section of the charity with Mitsubishi Zeroes, a large-scale Leopard tank and their new Apache helicopter to build.

“I know first-hand that the act of building a model can be profoundly therapeutic, and we hope our contributions will bring some joy and positive focus to those who have served our country,” Clare Foltynie, co-founder of Agora Models, said.

Models for Heroes was created by Malcolm Childs, a keen model-maker, who set up a building session when he was volunteering at a Help for Heroes recovery centre.

One study said model building facilitated ‘health, well-being and independence for veterans’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)

He said: “Veterans who were staying at the recovery centre were asking to be let back into the model room in the evenings instead of hanging out in the lounge with the TV and bar.

“Veterans were talking about their shared interest in the vehicles, talking about their service, training they had received, combat engagements in the vehicles, things that they’d not spoken about in some time… with anyone before.

“The small models gave them a sense of completism once finished and a tangible trophy to show for their time in recovery.”