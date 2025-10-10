Man shot by police after ‘threatening to harm others’ during four-hour stand-off

Police have said they shot a man after a four-hour stand-off during which he threatened to harm others and shoot himself.

Family members called 999 at 10am on Friday reporting the man was inside a property in Stow Crescent, Walthamstow, armed with a gun and threatening to harm himself, the Metropolitan Police said.

For hours, armed officers and negotiators were on scene as the man inside threatened to seriously harm anyone coming into the address and shoot himself.

At around 2pm, after a bang was heard inside, officers entered the property and discharged their weapons, Scotland Yard said.

The man was taken to hospital with life-changing but not life-threatening injuries.

Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said: “Our thoughts at this time are with the injured man and his family.

“I know this news will be concerning for the community in Walthamstow and the wider public in London. However, I want to reassure you, incidents where officers discharge their firearms are incredibly rare.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the incident.