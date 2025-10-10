Man shot by police after ‘making threats to kill’

An investigation has been launched after a man was shot by police in London.

The man is in a “life threatening” condition in hospital, officials confirmed.

Police were called on Friday morning to a home in Walthamstow, north-east London, to reports that a man had a gun and was making threats to kill, Scotland Yard said.

Police and negotiators spent around four hours on the scene before officers entered the property “by force”, which is when the man was shot.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to an incident within an address in Stow Crescent, Walthamstow, at around 10:00 on Friday 10 October.

“It was reported a man inside the property had a firearm and was making threats to kill.

“Officers and trained negotiators were on scene for a number of hours and a cordon remained in place.

“At around 14:00, officers had reason to enter the property by force, and following this discharged their weapons.

“The circumstances of what happened will form part of the investigation.”

The spokesperson added: “The man was treated at the scene by police medics and the London Ambulance Service. He is in a life-threatening condition in hospital.

“Officers found what they believed to be a gun inside the property.

“Cordons remain in place and we ask the public to stay away from the area. The incident is contained and there is no wider threat to the public.

“The incident is being referred to the Directorate of Professional Standards, who in turn will make a mandatory referral to the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct).”

An IOPC spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have started an independent investigation into the actions of the Met Police during an incident at an address in Walthamstow, east London, where we understand a man was shot by police this afternoon and taken to hospital.

“After being notified by the Met Police we declared an independent investigation at 4.13pm this afternoon and have sent investigators to the scene and to the post-incident procedure to begin gathering evidence.

“Our investigation is in the very early stages.”