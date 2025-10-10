Liam Gallagher among stars paying tribute to Ricky Hatton at memorial service

A host of stars including Liam Gallagher have arrived at Manchester Cathedral to pay their respects to former boxing world champion Ricky Hatton.

Former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney and his wife Coleen, boxers Tyson and Tommy Fury, Happy Mondays’ Shaun Ryder and Mark “Bez” Berry, reality TV personality Calum Best, comedian Paddy McGuinness, former cricket star Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff and actor Dean Gaffney were among those seen arriving on Friday.

The private memorial service began at midday after Hatton’s funeral cortege arrived, which was led by the famous Reliant van from Only Fools And Horses.

Tyson Fury arrives at Manchester Cathedral (Martin Rickett/PA)

The former boxing world champion was a big fan of the Del Boy and Rodney sitcom and once bought one of the original three-wheelers for £4,000, which he used to drive round his home city.

Also seen arriving at the cathedral were boxers Frazer Clarke and Natasha Jonas, former boxers Amir Khan, Scott Welch, Frank Bruno, Barry McGuigan and Anthony Crolla, former Manchester City footballer Mike Summerbee, pundit and former footballer Chris Kamara and Hatton’s former trainer Billy Graham.

Tributes poured in across the world of sport and beyond after the boxing legend’s death aged 46 at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester, on September 14.

Outside the cathedral, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham told Sky Sports News: “Ricky was a true working class hero and you can tell that by the numbers that are here outside.

“When I was elected mayor, I would turn up and he’d be there at a corner of an event, sometimes a very low-key event. He turned up for people – you can’t say that about everybody in life but Ricky turned up for people, and that really matters.

Wayne and Coleen Rooney are among the mourners (Martin Rickett/PA)

“He’s one of Britain’s best ever fighters. He should be remembered first and foremost for getting to the top of his game and for giving that pride to this place in the country.”

As mourners arrived, a brass band played Winter Wonderland, synonymous with his fans’ chant “There’s Only One Ricky Hatton”, which rang round the many stadiums he fought in.

Hundreds of people outside broke into applause as the funeral cortege arrived.

Several shouts of “go on Ricky” were heard and people sang “There’s Only One Ricky Hatton”.

Before the service, Bez told reporters: “He was one of the great ambassadors of the city. One of the great champions.

“I got to know him very well down the years.”

Thousands of people lined the streets of Manchester on Friday morning to pay their respects to the “Hitman”.

The coffin of Ricky Hatton is carried into Manchester Cathedral, led by his brother Matthew and son Campbell (Danny Lawson/PA)

On the way to the memorial, the cortege arrived at the Cheshire Cheese pub – Hatton’s local – on Stockport Road in Hyde and was met with applause from mourners before it departed at 9.45am.

The procession travelled to the Harehill Tavern before doves were released in Hatton’s honour at The New Inn.

There was a further pause at Hatton’s Gym, where emotional fans sang and took pictures.

Well-wishers gathered around the cathedral ahead of the service.

Among them was Jay Dodds, 36, who took an early train from Durham to the city to pay her respects.

She recalled meeting Hatton for a photo opportunity after she attended a speaking event in Cardiff in which he appeared alongside Bruno.

A member of the clergy holding an order of service for the funeral of Ricky Hatton at Manchester Cathedral (Danny Lawson/PA)

Ms Dodds said: “He was just a nice lad who was really down to earth.

“He didn’t think he was any better than you. Some celebs think they are and don’t have time for you, but not him.

“He had a good crack with us. A bit of banter.”

Ms Dodds, who watched Hatton’s triumphant Homecoming bout against Juan Lazcano at the Manchester Arena, added: “Meeting him in person wasn’t a disappointment.

“He was an entertainer, but he was just normal.”

Steve and Julie Coleman, both 66, from Audenshaw, said they knew the Hatton family well and had holidayed together.

Mrs Coleman said: “We went on a couple of Caribbean cruises.

“We used to leave him on the beach because when he became famous we couldn’t get from one place to the other because people would stop him for autographs and a chat.

Boxing legend Frank Bruno is among those attending the service (Martin Rickett/PA)

“He would talk to everybody.

“He was a proper family man and just funny. Really funny. His mum and dad are funny.

“Ricky was just proper rooted and grounded.”

Mr Coleman said: “He was one of the lads. Simple as that.”

Terry Rotirs, 70, from Hattersley, said he first met Hatton in their home town when the former boxer was aged 13.

He said: “He has done well for Hattersley and Manchester, plus he’s a City supporter.

“He was a bit of a lad when he was kid but just a normal teenager.

“When he was older and became famous he still said hello to you if you saw him in the street.

“He was very likeable.”

Following a private memorial service, the procession will make its way from the cathedral to the Etihad Stadium, home of Hatton’s beloved Manchester City.

Hatton won the IBF world welterweight title in his home city in June 2005 with victory over Kostya Tszyu. He went on to fight Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in the United States.