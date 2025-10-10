Hundreds of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters expected on weekend march

Hundreds of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters are expected to gather in central London on Saturday, a day after the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas came into effect.

It will be the 32nd national demonstration in support of Palestine since October 2023, according to organiser Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), and will see protesters setting off from Embankment at midday for a march ending in a rally in Whitehall from 2.30pm.

A counter protest organised by Stop The Hate is expected to take place at the junction of Aldwych and the Strand, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Organisers say it will be the 32nd national pro-Palestinian demonstration since October 2023 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Conditions have been imposed on both demonstrations by police, which set out specific areas protesters can gather as well as a march route.

Protesters taking part in the Palestine Coalition march – organised by PSC, Stop the War, CND, Muslim Association of Britain, Friends of Al Aqsa and Palestine Forum in Britain – will call for the ceasefire to become a permanent agreement.

Ben Jamal, PSC director, said: “For two years we’ve seen Israel commit a no-holds barred genocide with the political and military support of successive UK governments.

“In response, a community of resistance in this country has responded with an historic show of solidarity – actively and intensively campaigning, day in day out, to demand politicians, public bodies and corporations end their complicity with Israel’s crimes.

“This is a movement supported by millions of people in this country and around the world who want freedom and justice for Palestine.

“That work will go on. Because we know Israel is capable of breaking the ceasefire at any time, as it has done on every previous occasion. And we know this ceasefire based on (US President Donald) Trump’s plan does nothing to address the root causes of Israeli occupation and colonisation of Palestine, and its system of apartheid against Palestinians. It also does nothing to hold those responsible for genocide to account.

“The rights of the Palestinian people are enshrined under international law – they are inviolable and non-negotiable. They will never give up those rights, and we will never stop supporting them to achieve a free Palestine.”

The Met made reference to recent Government proposals for changes to legislation which would grant police powers to place conditions on or prevent repeat protests but said that “at this time, the law remains unchanged”.

The Israeli military said on Friday that the ceasefire agreement came into effect at noon local time (10am BST).

The pause in the two-year war in the Middle East follows Hamas agreeing to release the remaining hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

News of the ceasefire agreement came just two days after the second anniversary of October 7, the attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel.