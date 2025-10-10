Ant Middleton being sued by Ministry of Defence over alleged breach of contract

Television personality Ant Middleton is being sued by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) at the High Court over an alleged breach of contract.

Court records show that the MoD issued a legal claim against Mr Middleton, who presented Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins, on Wednesday.

No further details or documents related to the case are currently available, but The Sun claimed on Friday that it related to social media posts about his time in the special forces.

An MoD spokesperson said: “We can confirm ongoing proceedings around contractual procedures.

“We will not comment further while legal proceedings are ongoing.”

In 2021, Channel 4 said it would not work with Middleton again on SAS: Who Dares Wins following discussions with the adventurer over his “personal conduct”.

He faced a backlash in 2020 over comments he made about the Black Lives Matter protests and coronavirus.

Middleton said at the time that he had “decided it’s time to move on from SAS Who Dares Wins UK”.

He has since appeared as a speaker at the Reform UK party conference last year, and earlier this year announced that he will run to be mayor of London in 2028 as an independent.