Alba Party loses sole MSP as Ash Regan quits to sit as independent

The Alba Party’s sole MSP Ash Regan has left the party to sit in Holyrood as an independent.

The Edinburgh Eastern MSP was elected under an SNP banner, though later quit and gave up a ministerial position to protest against gender recognition reforms.

In October 2023 she joined the pro-independence party founded by Alex Salmond and unsuccessfully challenged former MP Kenny MacAskill for Alba’s leadership earlier this year.

A rift within Alba has been clear for some months, particularly around the closely fought leadership election.

When Mr MacAskill was announced as the party leader at an event in March, Ms Regan left the hall without giving any concession speech.

On Friday, LBC reported Ms Regan had written to party members saying Alba had “chosen a different path” around her Unbuyable Bill – which aims to criminalise those who purchase sex.

She released a statement on Friday saying: “Today I have formally resigned from the Alba Party.

“My priorities and principles remain exactly as they were when I entered politics – to advance independence, protect women and children, and deliver competent government for Scotland.

“With my Unbuyable Bill entering a crucial stage, it’s clear that I can best focus on those goals as an independent MSP.

“I am grateful to the many Alba members and campaigners who have supported me, particularly the women who have stood with me for years.

“Public office is a privilege, not a possession.

Kenny MacAskill after being announced as the new leader of the Alba Party in March (Jane Barlow/PA)

“My full focus now is on building cross-party support to pass Unbuyable into law before the end of this parliamentary session.”

Former first minister Mr Salmond founded Alba after leaving the SNP.

His death at a conference in North Macedonia in October last year left it searching for a new leader, with Mr MacAskill emerging as the winner.

In response to Ms Regan’s decision to leave, the Alba Party said: “It is never easy to leave a political party you have been a part of.

“Ash has rightly earned respect within and beyond the Alba Party for the fearless way in which she has championed the rights of women.

“However her decision to stand as an independent is not unexpected as Ash had chosen not to enter the selection process to stand as an Alba candidate.

“It has been noticeable to the wider membership that she has not chosen to take an active role in the party since the outcome of the leadership election earlier this year.

“The Alba Party thanks her for her contribution in the Scottish Parliament on behalf of the party. We wish her every personal happiness for the future.”