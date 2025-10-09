Union raises concerns about efforts to preserve jobs at oil refinery

A union representing workers at the Lindsey oil refinery has expressed “grave concerns” about efforts to preserve jobs and production at the site.

Unite said it had been contacted by several bidders for the refinery in North Lincolnshire who want to protect jobs and ensure that the refinery continues to function, complaining they were not being allowed to lay out their proposals.

The Insolvency Service said every facet of the sales process was being carried out “fairly and appropriately”, with each bidder following the same process to acquire access to the same information, adding that any suggestion to the contrary was “completely wrong”.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The Government’s commitment to preserve jobs and support the continuation of an oil refinery at Lindsey is ringing hollow.

“Potential buyers who want to run the whole site are telling Unite that they can’t even get in the door to have their bids considered.”

Energy minister Michael Shanks said: “Our thoughts are with the workers, their families and the community who have been badly let down by Prax, Lindsey oil refinery’s owners.

“The Official Receiver has made this independent decision now in order to provide employees with as much notice as possible, while concluding the sales process in the coming weeks. The majority of the workforce will be retained beyond the end of October and we remain hopeful that a solution will be found that supports jobs on the site long-term.

“The Official Receiver is independently assessing potential bids for the future of the refinery and its assets and has made clear he will continue to work with all bidders with credible and deliverable proposals.

“We have taken immediate action to fund a training guarantee for refinery workers to support them to find new, secure, long-term jobs, including in the growing clean energy workforce. Employees affected by redundancy will have the opportunity to enrol in this scheme from October.”

Lindsey oil refinery workers at a rally outside the Houses of Parliament (PA)

An Insolvency Service spokesperson said: “Every facet of the sales process for Prax Lindsey oil refinery is being carried out fairly and appropriately, with each bidder following the same process to acquire access to the same information.

“Any suggestion to the contrary is completely wrong.

“The Official Receiver is in ongoing discussions with a number of parties to progress bids with the objective of achieving a sale of the business.

“The Official Receiver remains committed to exploring the best possible outcome. To do so, each bid is being considered with care, due diligence and on an equal footing.”