Swinney welcomes Gaza deal and urges all sides to ‘abide by terms’

Scotland’s First Minister has welcomed the Gaza ceasefire deal, but urged all sides to “abide by the terms of the agreement”.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday Israel and Hamas had agreed to the “first phase” of a plan which would see a pause to hostilities and the release of at least some hostages and prisoners.

In a statement released on Thursday, John Swinney again called for a two-state solution to allow Palestinians and Israelis to “live safely, side-by-side”.

“I want to welcome the news that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan for Gaza,” he said.

“I call on all sides to abide by the terms of the agreement, for the release of all hostages and for the immediate entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“After more than two years of devastating brutality and loss of life, I know that this will be a moment of relief for many here in Scotland, and around the world.

“I reiterate my call that Palestinians and Israelis must be able to live safely, side-by-side, based on a two-state solution, and I dearly hope that this is the first step towards that outcome.”

His comments come after his predecessor Humza Yousaf accepted the role the US president – of whom he has frequently been critical – had played in securing the deal, but given the US support for Israel during the conflict, he compared Mr Trump to someone providing an arsonist with petrol and matches, then seeking praise when they put out the ensuing fire.

“I’m not negating the fact that Donald Trump has played an important role, I think credit should also be given to the state of Qatar, who were just a few weeks ago bombed by one of the parties in this conflict but they still held steadfast to the belief and tried to bring people together,” Mr Yousaf said on BBC Radio Scotland.

“I accept genuinely that Donald Trump has had a role, but also let’s not erase the fact that he and his administration have funded to the tune of billions the Israel genocidal actions.”

Hamas is planning to release the 20 living hostages it still has in captivity, and in exchange Israel will free Palestinian prisoners it has in detention.

Mr Yousaf’s wife Nadia El-Nakla has family who have been living in Gaza over the past two years of conflict.

He told the programme: “We had Nadia’s cousin messaging almost begging us to confirm that it was true that a ceasefire was on the verge of happening.

“Obviously we are saying let’s wait to see because you can imagine what it must feel like for every Gazan, even the remotest possibility of just being able to have food and water and bread when you’ve been starved for six months.

“It must be beyond words, I don’t even think I can find the words of what the feeling of potential peace must feel like.

“They should be allowed to have hope given everything they’ve endured. I can’t imagine genuinely what it must feel like having survived two years of a genocide – people dispute the term and I don’t think there’s any disputing just how horrifically violent the last two years have been for the people of Gaza.”

He said people in Gaza “long for the day to sleep” without drones overhead.

“When you hear those explosions, wondering if the next one you hear is the one that kills you, just not having to worry about that and sleep with your children knowing that they’ll wake up safe the next morning. You can’t put a price on that.”