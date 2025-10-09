Starmer expresses ‘profound relief’ as first phase of Gaza peace plan agreed

Israel and Hamas’ agreement to the initial phases of a plan to end fighting in Gaza is a “moment of profound relief that will be felt around the world”, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The US president said late on Wednesday that the warring parties have agreed to the “first phase” of his peace plan to pause fighting and release at least some hostages and prisoners.

Responding to the news, Sir Keir said: “I welcome the news that a deal has been reached on the first stage of President Trump’s peace plan for Gaza.

“This is a moment of profound relief that will be felt all around the world, but particularly for the hostages, their families, and for the civilian population of Gaza, who have all endured unimaginable suffering over the last two years.”

The “tireless diplomatic efforts” of the US, as well as Egypt, Qatar and Turkey have been crucial in moving towards peace, the Prime Minister said.

He added: “This agreement must now be implemented in full, without delay, and accompanied by the immediate lifting of all restrictions on life-saving humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“We call on all parties to meet the commitments they have made, to end the war, and to build the foundations for a just and lasting end to the conflict and a sustainable path to a long-term peace. The UK will support these crucial immediate steps and the next stage of talks to ensure the full implementation of the peace plan.”

The news comes just two days after the second anniversary of October 7, the attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel which sparked the current conflict.